MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers in the Twin Cities may wake up to icy roads Wednesday morning.

A storm system overnight will likely bring sleet, freezing rain and even some snow over the Twin Cities, making for slick roads and a slow commute.

ice accumulation Overnight Freezing Rain Could Make For Slick Commute In Twin Cities

(credit: CBS)

WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says he expects a light ice accumulation in a band that passes over the north Metro area. The precipitation is expected to begin at around 3 a.m. in the Twin Cities as freezing rain, mostly clearing out before morning rush hour, but leaving behind some slick roads.

While the main highways will be pre-treated and mostly clear, side roads should have a significant layer of ice behind.

Scattered snow showers should spread across much of the state, especially in the arrowhead and parts of northern Minnesota.

