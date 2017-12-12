MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers in the Twin Cities may wake up to icy roads Wednesday morning.
A storm system overnight will likely bring sleet, freezing rain and even some snow over the Twin Cities, making for slick roads and a slow commute.
WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says he expects a light ice accumulation in a band that passes over the north Metro area. The precipitation is expected to begin at around 3 a.m. in the Twin Cities as freezing rain, mostly clearing out before morning rush hour, but leaving behind some slick roads.
While the main highways will be pre-treated and mostly clear, side roads should have a significant layer of ice behind.
Scattered snow showers should spread across much of the state, especially in the arrowhead and parts of northern Minnesota.