MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is fighting for his life after a Monday afternoon crash on snowy roads in western Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road Y, near Ellsworth.
A 2006 Buick going north on the highway hit a patch of blowing snow, which caused him to lose control and slide into the southbound lanes, striking a 2014 Jeep.
The driver of the Buick was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Emergency crews airlifted him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He suffered life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.