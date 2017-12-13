What a week: a US Senator from Minnesota exits after accusations of sexual harassment and now a Minnesota Governor is about to announce his replacement…and it’s a sure thing the replacement will be a woman:http://www.startribune.com/gov-mark-dayton-to-announce-senate-pick-wednesday/463696523/; a special election in Alabama will see either a former state judge accused of child molestation or a former US attorney who successfully prosecuted Klansmen fill a former US Senator’s seat vacated to become President Trump’s Attorney General: .http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/12/politics/alabama-race-exit-polls/index.html And both US Senate transitions matter for business locally, nationally, and internationally. The reason is summed up in one word: taxes. The House and Senate tax roll-back and reform packages are converging in joint conference at about Warp 8: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/12/us/politics/republicans-tax-bill-deal.html. A vote on the final package will happen before Christmas, 11 days from Wednesday. And in the US Senate, the margin for error for Republicans is two as long as all 49 Democratic Party Senators are present and voting as a bloc. So for Democrats, it’s important to have both US Senators from Minnesota at the ready to vote. And for Republicans, it’s vitally important to have a Republican (judge) fill the US Senate seat from Alabama. Major changes related to corporate tax rates –set to drop from 36% to nearer to 20%– are in the balance.

Enough politics and business, let’s go up the North Shore where this week is seeing law and business in tandem. The business is mining, taconite mining. The business players are Cleveland-Cliffs, which has been mining on the North Share for more than a century, Essar Steel, the India-based upstart that promised to build a new taconite pellet plant and then went bust last summer, and Chippewa Capital Partners, an investment group interested in buying up Essar’s assets from the bankruptcy court and then re-start the project, even though the leader of this group is a Virginia (the state not Minnesota city) executive in the healthcare business. Cleveland-Cliffs announced earlier this week that they were leasing or buying vast swaths of land around Nashwauk, Minnesota, more than 3,700 acres of land with proven taconite deposits. The land had been controlled by Essar but Chippewa couldn’t raise the money to buy them from the bankruptcy court. Cleveland-Cliffs could. Cleveland-Cliffs says they think they’ll mine it…someday. Meanwhile, Chippewa and their leader, Tom Clarke, the Viriginia healthcare magnate (http://www.kissito.org/governance-leadership/tom-clarke-msb-lnha), is raising hundreds of millions of dollars to pay off contractors the Essar stiffed earlier this year, get the plant back on schedule for completion, and start producing with taconite ore from the few deposits they still control after the Cleveland-Cliffs raid. It’s going to take maybe $250-300 to finish the plant and much more to keep it in operating –say, a billion dollars. Oh, and it’s reported that last September Chippewa has sued Cleveland-Cliffs in Duluth for trying to sabotaging Chippewa’s plans to revive Essar: http://www.duluthnewstribune.com/business/energy-and-mining/4324860-chippewa-files-antitrust-suit-against-cleveland-cliffs. All of this is going on while prices for iron ore and steel are near 5-year lows: http://www.indexmundi.com/commodities/?commodity=iron-ore&months=60. What gives? I think Cleveland-Cliffs is playing a long game, betting that ore and steel prices are on the rebound in a faster-growing US and world economy. Cleveland-Cliffs is also betting that the Essar plant won’t make it, especially if it doesn’t have enough capital or raw materials. Chippewa also sees a rebound and they see a great deal for a nearly-completed plant that can benefit from the rebound, if enough capital can be raised, and if Cleveland-Cliffs would be a little less aggressive with asset purchases like this week’s.

Gift-giving holidays are upon us. What gift could you give at the end-of-year office party or secret Santa pool? Here’s an idea: bitcoin. It’s the first electronic cryptocurrency, designed to be used like cash online: https://www.marketplace.org/2017/09/22/tech/ico-bitcoin-blockchain. Transactions are made without a middle man, meaning, the exchange doesn’t pass through a bank and incur any related fees. It means people can buy things anonymously. They’re not specific to a country or government, which means one bitcoin in China is worth one bitcoin in the U.S. It makes them cheap and easy, but it also means they’re not insured. Since its inception in the mid-2010s, bitcoin values have had a wild ride with this year seeing the price of a bitcoin rise to more than $16,000. Many analysts think bitcoin prices are forming a classic bubble just waiting to pop with the first adverse banking, finance or sales regulation or judgment from a major economy like the US: https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/12/bitcoin-bubble/547952/. So there will be lots of ups and downs for your gift…until you give your secret Santa something to go with your bitcoin gift: a bitcoin futures contract purchasable through the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE): https://techcrunch.com/2017/12/10/bitcoin-futures-are-now-tradable-on-the-cboe/. Now you can give the gift of bitcoin with highly volatile pricing and a hedge against that volatility, at least for three to six months. That’s what the CBOE is now offering. Seriously, it’s a big step forward because it will let bitcoin users and speculators protect against volatility. That should broaden the base of bitcoin users. And if you can’t afford a whole bitcoin, then you can afford a hundred millionith of a bitcoin currently worth about $0.0000016. It’s called a satoshi, the first name of the alleged (but not verified) inventor of the cryptocurrency, Satoship Nakamoto: https://www.cnbc.com/2016/05/02/bitcoin-inventor-satoshi-nakamoto-finally-revealed.html.

December 15 is the release date for Episode VIII of the Star Wars movie franchise. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Jedi) is set to open throughout the US. And franchise owner Disney has some pretty specific rules for theatres showing the movie: https://www.wsj.com/articles/disney-lays-down-the-law-for-theaters-on-star-wars-the-last-jedi-1509528603?mod=djem10point. Luke, Leia and their galactic co-stars have to appear on the biggest screen, biggest capacity theatre at a given multiplex. There are also rules on how promotional gear is to be worn and promotional displays located. Disney is also demanding 65% of all ticket sales, apparently one of the highest percentages. Disney thinks they can drive a hard bargain with theatres because they think they have a show-fire hit with the right characteristics for theatres to make money. You see, theatres generally don’t make money from ticket sales. They make money on the food and drink they sell you –concessions. At 2 hours and 32 minutes, Jedi is great for concessions. Add some previews before the feature begins and movie-goers might be in their seats for up to three hours. That’s likely going to lead to lots of food and drink bought in multiple trips to the concession stands or through multiple orders online to be brought to their seats. Now, if only Disney could’ve worked an intermission into the movie. Time for a bathroom break after the super-sized cherry slurpy. May the Force (and adequate bladder control) be with you.