Dayton Selects Lt. Gov. Smith To Take Franken's Seat Smith will serve in Franken's stead until a special election can be held in November 2018.

Gillibrand Gets Fight She Wanted After Trump's Fiery TweetSen. Kirsten Gillibrand got a fight she wants after President Donald Trump lashed out at the New York Democrat in a provocative tweet that claimed she'd begged him for campaign contributions and would "do anything" for them.