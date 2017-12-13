Filed Under:Drug Bust, Marijuana

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — A traffic stop on Interstate 94 in southeastern North Dakota ended with officers seizing nearly 200 pounds of marijuana.

KQDJ radio reports that Stutsman County Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Thom stopped a van Monday about 9 miles east of Jamestown, and smelled marijuana. A search turned up 198 pounds of the drug and nearly $5,000 in cash.

Thirty-one-year-old Mae Thao (tow), from St. Paul, Minnesota, and 30-year-old Xang (zang) Thao, of Redding, California, face drug charges. Court documents don’t list attorneys for them.

Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the bust likely was the largest in county history.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch