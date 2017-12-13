Filed Under:3M, Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — 3M says it will close its plant in Eagan next year.

The St. Paul company says it’s part of a realignment that will affect 430 employees across the U.S. and Mexico in 2018.

3M spokeswoman Lori Anderson says the Eagan plant employs about 150. The Eagan plant handles commercial air filtration products, refrigeration filtration products and biopharmaceutical purification products.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch