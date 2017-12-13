MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Al Franken says Gov. Mark Dayton “couldn’t have made a better choice” in appointing his replacement in the U.S. Senate.
On Wednesday, Dayton tapped his own lieutenant governor, Tina Smith, to serve in Washington, replacing Franken after he announced last week that he will step down from office in the wake several sexual misconduct allegations.
In a statement, Franken called Smith a “dedicated public servant” who’ll make an excellent senator.
“Her record of accomplishment as Lieutenant Governor demonstrates that she’ll be an effective senator who knows how to work across party lines to get things done for Minnesota,” he said. “I look forward to working with her on ensuring a speedy and seamless transition.”