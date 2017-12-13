(credit: Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Nothing quite gives visitors a taste of the “Bold North” like a zipline ride 100-feet above the frigid Mississippi River in early February.

And according to a report in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, such a ride is coming to the Twin Cities ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Ziptrek Ecotours, a Canada-based company, will reportedly install four 750-foot ziplines in Minneapolis that will take riders from a tower on Nicollet Island to another tower on West River Parkway.

The ride will be called the “Bold North Zipline.”

On the ziplines, riders will fly over the Mississippi at 20-30 mph. At those speeds, bundling up will be a must, even on a relatively warm February day.

(Average highs that time of year are around 25 degrees; lows are 10 degrees.)

According to the journal, Mayor-elect Jacob Frey will be the first to ride the zipline, which is slated to be open to riders during the 10 days before the Super Bowl.

Ziptrek Ecotours put up a similar zipline ride when the Super Bowl was in Indianapolis. Back then, in 2012, the rides cost $10 each.

There’s been no word on what the rides in Minneapolis will cost.