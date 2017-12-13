Filed Under:Ham Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old man is critically hurt after reporting a road-rage shooting in Ham Lake, but police say his story isn’t adding up.

Investigators say three men in a car called 911 from a gas stationon Highway 65 near Constance Boulevard at around 7:20 p.m. They said they’d been in an argument with another driver, who shot into the car and hit the 21-year-old passenger in the chest.

Police say traffic cameras don’t support the story. They’re talking to the other two men in the car, and asking a judge for a warrant to search it.

The young men say the shooter was driving a red pickup truck.

