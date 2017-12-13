(credit: Brasa)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A memorial bike ride in honor of the Brasa Rotisserie employee killed in a St. Paul hit-and-run is slated for this weekend.

Cycles for Change is hosting the ride Sunday in memory of Jose Hernandez Solano, who was taken off life support last week.

According to a Facebook post, the ride will start at 11 a.m. near Brasa, where Solano worked as a dishwasher, go to the spot where he was hit (Grand Avenue and 7th Street West) and end at Café Latte.

The course of the ride is about 3 miles.

“Jose was a father, a friend, a coworker and a bicyclist in our St. Paul community,” the Facebook post said, adding: “No one should lose their life this way.”

Solano was struck by a hit-and-run driver just after midnight on Nov. 26. The collision shattered his spine and caused severe brain damage.

The 52-year-old was on life support for a week and a half. He died on Dec. 7.

St. Paul police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver and the suspect vehicle, which is described as a 2008 or 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe. The color of the car can appear beige, silver or tan, depending on the lighting.

Investigators say the vehicle should have front-end damage and a missing passenger-side mirror.

Solano’s family is planning to bury him in his native Mexico.

Meanwhile, Brasa has put up a GoFundMe page to help cover Solano’s medical expenses. So far, it’s raised more than $20,000.

Anyone with information on the suspect driver or vehicle is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5727.