ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The future home of Minnesota’s major league soccer team is starting to take shape.

Construction crews in St. Paul are making progress on the new stadium for the Minnesota United. The construction site for Allianz Field is near the intersection of Snelling and University Avenues, right off Interstate 94.

It’s scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2019. But you can already get a glimpse of what’s to come.

What used to be a vacant parking lot is now bustling with activity, with big trucks hauling away dirt and tall cranes moving steel beams and breakers.

“This stadium is being built for the long-term. It is a very highly energy-efficient stadium,” Greg Huber with Mortenson Construction said.

Mortenson Construction’s Greg Huber is overseeing the project. He says the stadium design includes features specifically for Major League Soccer, like a natural grass field.

Rainwater will be collected at a nearby park they’re creating, and then used to water the grass.

“So what that is doing is instead of using storm water as a waste product, you are actually using it as a resource. We will take that water and use it to irrigate the site all around,” Huber said.

They’re also building a section for super fans to stand on the field to cheer on the Minnesota United.

“It gives them a great view. It gives them unity because they are continually chanting. It’s very intimidating for the goalie of the opponent,” Huber said.

This hole in the ground is where a shopping center with a Rainbow Foods once stood. Another nearby building is scheduled for demolition in the spring.

Next month, look for a canopy to be built around the stadium, but not covering it.

“Another soccer specific element is a very large canopy for weather protection for the fans,” Huber said.

The stadium will seat 20,000 fans. The cost of Allianz field is about $200 million. It is privately funded.

The first Minnesota United soccer game will be played there in the spring of 2019. The owner of the surrounding property is planning to build retail, office and residential spaces.