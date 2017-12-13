Filed Under:North Market, North Minneapolis, Pillsbury United Communities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been called a food desert.

But starting Wednesday, residents in north Minneapolis have a healthy oasis. Take a look at North Market at Humboldt and 44th Avenues.

The community building has it all — from fresh produce and meats to fitness and nutrition. Pillsbury United Communities was involved in building this combination grocery store and wellness center



“It’s also a place to come and learn about health. How do you live your best life? It has community health workers, dieticians and it serves as a referral system back into the community’s clinic,” Adair Mosley with Pillsbury Uniting Communities said.

And North Market is creating 40 new jobs in the neighborhood. It’s open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. This Saturday, they’re planning a community celebration.

