White Christmas? It's Pretty Likely In The Twin CitiesNOAA took normal climate factors to determine the probability that there would be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25.

Overnight Freezing Rain Could Make For Slick Commute In Twin CitiesA storm system overnight will likely bring sleet, freezing rain and even some snow over the Twin Cities, making for slick roads and a slow commute.

Morning Commute Slows Up Over Snow, Winds ComingMetro Transit reported that, as of 8 a.m., about 41 percent of its buses were delayed. The average delay was about 7 minutes.