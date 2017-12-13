Normally, I have all of the presents purchased (or at least mapped out) by the time Thanksgiving rolls around. This year my gift buying seems to be lagging, so I pulled together a list of stocking stuffers for food lovers to kick start my own shopping. Whether you need to buy something for a co-worker, a friend, or a family member, check something off your list with these gift ideas.

Nitro Canned Coffee from Blackeye Roasting Co.

For as long as I can remember, my mother-in-law has been putting drinks in our stockings to enjoy on Christmas morning. I’ll have to plant a seed about the new flavors of nitro canned coffee from St. Paul’s Blackeye Roasting Co because they are super tasty and I’d love to receive a can in my stocking! In addition to their original nitro cold brew, they’ve launched two new flavors: White Chocolate and Nitro Cocoa. Think of it as a latte on the go with 205mg of caffeine from the nitro cold brew and intense creaminess from the dairy free coconut creamer. And, it’s shelf stable, so no need to worry about constant refrigeration. It’s just hitting the shelves at Holiday Station Stores, Super America, and Hy-Vee.

Beer From a Local Brewery

Want to get something fun for the beer lover in your life but don’t want your typical 6-pack? Check out the 750ml crowlers from local tap rooms like Dangerous Man, Sisyphus or the many other tap rooms that have popped up around the Twin Cities. Dangerous Man even has crowler cans that would be excellent gifts. Dark beers like the peanut butter porter are all the rage right now but if you’re not into dark beers, there’s plenty to choose from. Personally, have my eye on Bottlecap Mosaic, a pilsner from Sisyphus with tropical fruit and lemongrass.

French Macarons from Cocoa & Fig

I’m not sure why it took me so long to discover French macarons but now that I have, it’s a lightly sweet treat I turn to when a craving hits. These delicate little almond meringue cookies sandwich a crème or jam filling. Making macarons requires a lot of precision so I’ll leave it to Cocoa & Fig to do the work. They sell each macaron separately or you can also purchase a gift box assortment at one of their retails stores in Edina or downtown Minneapolis. My favorite is the salted caramel but the pistachio comes in at a close second.

Looking for more local food gifts? Check out shops like Golden Fig Fine Foods, Cooks of Crocus Hill and your local co-op to round out your shopping list.

FTC Disclaimer: As always, I write about products I actually like. From time to time, a company provides something for me to sample (although most of the time I pay for it myself, but I’m not legally required to disclose that part). Blackeye Roasting Co. provided a sample of the new flavors and having already been a fan of their nitro cold brew, it worked well to include it in my stocking stuffers round up 🙂