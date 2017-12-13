MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed his own lieutenant governor to hold the seat being vacated in the U.S. Senate by Al Franken.

Franken announced his resignation last week amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and sexual impropriety.

Franken did not specify the exact date he plans to resign, only that he will in the coming weeks.

Speculation began immediately, and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith’s name was among those mentioned right off the bat.

Franken said serving the people of Minnesota in the Senate has been the great honor of his life.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she was at Franken’s office after the speech, where he was trying to console his staff. Some were in tears.

“There are many young people who have worked for him for many years, and there are some that are brand new and that was a really tearful moment for them,” Klobuchar said. “He was kind of giving them a pep talk about the work that would continue.”

Smith will serve in Franken’s stead until a special election can be held in November 2018. The winner of the special election will serve out the last two years of Franken’s term, until 2020.

The 2018 election will also include the other senate race, as Klobuchar is up for re-election. And Gov. Dayton’s seat is also up for a vote next year.