NEW YORK (AP/WCCO) — A band of misfits known as the Goonies, two sinking ships, some baseball ghosts and the unrelenting New York cop are being added to the prestigious National Film Registry.
The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that the films “The Goonies,” “Titanic,” “The Sinking of the Lusitania,” “Field of Dreams” and “Die Hard” are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year.
The library selects movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic or artistic importance.
This year’s slate includes the 1987 musical biopic “La Bamba,” “Superman” from 1978, the 2000 thriller “Memento” and 1941’s animated “Dumbo.”
But it also includes a number of early films that don’t play on cable TV often, such as “Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street.” Also, some Silver Age Oscar winners were added to the list, like “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Gentleman’s Agreement,” which won the Best Picture Oscar for 1947.
This year’s picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 725. Last year, “The Breakfast Club,” “The Princess Bride” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Thelma & Louise” were picked.
——-
Full List Of Added Titles
- Ace in the Hole (aka Big Carnival) (1951)
- Boulevard Nights (1979)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Dumbo (1941)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- 4 Little Girls (1997)
- Fuentes Family Home Movies Collection (1920s and 1930s)
- Gentleman’s Agreement (1947)
- The Goonies (1985)
- Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)
- He Who Gets Slapped (1924)
- Interior New York Subway, 14th Street to 42nd Street (1905)
- La Bamba (1987)
- Lives of Performers (1972)
- Memento (2000)
- Only Angels Have Wings (1939)
- The Sinking of the Lusitania (1918)
- Spartacus (1960)
- Superman (1978)
- Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser (1988)
- Time and Dreams (1976)
- Titanic (1997)
- To Sleep with Anger (1990)
- Wanda (1971)
- With the Abraham Lincoln Brigade in Spain (1937-1938)
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)