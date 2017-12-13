MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A wintry mix headed toward the metro area could make the morning commute a bit dicey.
After a snow band brought the white stuff to western Minnesota and north of the Twin Cities, the snow began to fall in the metro area shortly before 8 a.m.
According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, warmer temps in the low-30s will result in wet snow and a freezing drizzle in the Twin Cities.
Another thing to keep an eye on is wind speeds in western Minnesota. Fifty-plus MPH wind speeds were recorded in Morris. As the day goes on, stronger winds will develop in the Twin Cities as well.
Brickman says the afternoon commute should be less hectic for drivers.
By the evening, it’ll be chilly in the high-teens, but the wind will die down.
Comments
Matt BrickmanMore from Matt Brickman