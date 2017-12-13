MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What are the odds that Minnesota will see a white Christmas?
Pretty good, as it turns out. At least according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NOAA took the normal climate factors from their records between 1981 and 2010 — the latest three-decade averages — to determine the probability that there would be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25 at their nearly 10,000 stations operated by the National Weather Service.
According to NOAA, Minneapolis-St. Paul has a 74 percent chance of having the white stuff during yuletide.
The odds only increase as one travels north from the Twin Cities. Even as near as New Hope, the probability rises to 80 percent, and it’s 82 percent probable in Forest Lake.
Duluth’s likelihood stands at 92 percent, and most of the Iron Range is also above 90 percent probability.
So have yourself a merry little Christmas now.