MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin real estate broker is in custody, accused of using his business to sell methamphetamine.

The Barron County Sheriff’s office says Quinlan Thomas, 53, will likely face charges related to meth possession and delivery, maintaining a drug house and violating a felony bond.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday at Thomas’ business — Chetek Realty, LLC — as part of a months-long investigation.

The sheriff’s office says an informant bought meth four times from Thomas over the past few months at his business.

The Barron County Attorney’s office has yet to formally charge Thomas.

