MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who passed counterfeit money in Eden Prairie last month.
The Eden Prairie Police Department says the incident happened on Nov. 1. The suspect, an adult male, is spotted on surveillance footage passing counterfeit money. The man is wearing a black leather jacket.
Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the incident should contact Eden Prairie police at (952) 949-6200. The incident remains under investigation.