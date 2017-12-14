Home For The Holidays: Learn How You Can Help Homeless Veterans This Holiday Season | Donate An Ornament
Filed Under:Counterfeit Money, Eden Prairie Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who passed counterfeit money in Eden Prairie last month.

The Eden Prairie Police Department says the incident happened on Nov. 1. The suspect, an adult male, is spotted on surveillance footage passing counterfeit money. The man is wearing a black leather jacket.

eden prairie counterfeit money Police Seek Counterfeit Money Suspect In Eden Prairie

(credit: Eden Prairie Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the man or has information about the incident should contact Eden Prairie police at (952) 949-6200. The incident remains under investigation.

