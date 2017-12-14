Home For The Holidays: Learn How You Can Help Homeless Veterans This Holiday Season | Donate An Ornament
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken has confirmed that he expects his replacement, Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, to take over his seat in early January.

tina smith and al franken Al Franken Confirms Senate Seat Handover To Smith In Early January

Tina Smith and Al Franken (credit: CBS)

Franken, a Democrat, said last week he would resign “in coming weeks” following allegations by several women of sexual misconduct.

Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday appointed Smith to take his place until a special election next November to complete the final two years of Franken’s term.

A statement from Franken’s office says Smith is expected to be in place in early January. A spokesman says Franken has not set a specific date to step down.

Smith has said she will run in the special election.

