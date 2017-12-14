MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators in the north metro say the story behind a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition just doesn’t add up.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says three men in a car called 911 from this gas station in Ham Lake around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
They said they’d been in an argument with another driver in a truck, who shot into the car. A 21-year-old passenger was shot in the chest.
A day after the incident, investigators are trying to figure out how everything actually played out.
“There are things that are concerning to us,” Paul Sommer with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said. “The elements reported don’t seem to match up with the evidence we’re finding. (MnDOT) has pretty extensive video system to monitor traffic – and we’re not seeing things playing out as are being reported to us.”
The victim is 21 and from Elk River, but his name has not been released.