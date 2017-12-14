MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 42-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night after firing an air rifle at a car while a woman and 5-month-old child were inside.

St. Cloud police responded at about 6:25 p.m. to the 10 block of 4th Avenue SE on a report of a person shooting at a vehicle with an air rifle. When officers arrived, they learned a 36-year-old man pulled his vehicle into a parking lot in the area due to engine problems.

The man then heard what he thought were two shots from an air rifle. He got out of his car and discovered his front tire was leaking and deflated. The shots came from a house directly in front of his car, and the man saw movement in the home near one of the windows.

Police determined the tire damage was consistent with being hit by a projectile. A 34-year-old woman and 5-month old child were also in the vehicle at the time of the incident. There were no injuries.

Officers made contact with the homeowner, identified as 42-year-old Robert Ryan Zimmer. They located an uncased air rifle next to an unlocked window that had a screen missing. Officers also located several firearms inside the home. Zimmer has a past felony conviction, making it illegal for him to possess firearms.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zimmer was booked into the Benton County Jail.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation and a motive has not been established. There is no known connection between Zimmer and the victim.