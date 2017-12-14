MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities based Sun Country Airlines is being sold to a New York based investment group.
A deal was announced Thursday morning with Apollo Global Management. It was not announced how much the deal will be worth.
According to reports, the deal will allow Jude Bricker to remain as the CEO of the company.
Sun Country is the largest privately-held independent airline in the country. The airlines services about 2.5 million passengers a year.
The airline says he looks forward to enhancing and growing Sun Country’s business in the new chapter.
The deal should be finalized in the first quarter of next year.