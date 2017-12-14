MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some may already have family arriving in town this weekend for the holidays. If you are looking for fun things to do with them around the Twin Cities, Kim Johnson has you covered.

‘Elf’ At Target Field Station

This weekend, gather up the family and watch a classic holiday movie – outside!

The North Loop Neighborhood Association is bringing Elf to the big screen this Saturday at 3 pm at Target Field Station. There will be free popcorn and hot chocolate. Bring a lawn chair and a blanket.

Winter Open Streets At Holidazzle

Open Streets is back, with the first-ever Winter Open Streets at Holidazzle!

The newly reopened Nicollet will be full of opportunities to explore all the best that downtown Minneapolis has to offer, including food and family fun.

Winter Streets is this Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm.

Lowertown SantaCon X

SantaCon is coming to Lowertown this weekend. Lowertown SantaCon X is half pub crawl and half flash mob in the historic and arts district of Saint Paul. People dress as Santa, an elf or reindeer and embark on an epic pub crawl around the city. The SantaCon Express takes off from Big River Pizza Saturday at 7 pm.

2017 British Arrows Awards

Finally, something people look forward to all year. Celebrate the UK’s quirky commercials from the creative world of British advertising. The British Arrows Awards is back at Walker Art Center. Screening times vary, tickets start at $15.