MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Workers at the Mayo Clinic in Albert Lea say they are planning a strike next week.
The workers say the strike Tuesday is because of changes made by the Mayo.
This fall, patients needing intensive care, labor, delivery and inpatient surgery had to go to the Austin hospital more than 20 miles away.
Mayo says the changes were necessary because of financial losses and a drop in long-term hospital stays.
Opponents say it’s taking away jobs and health care in rural parts of Minnesota.