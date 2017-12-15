MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar is responding after the FCC voted to overturn “net neutrality” regulations.
The vote came down Thursday and was split among party lines.
The Obama-era rules ensure that internet service providers treat all websites and online content equally.
While internet service companies say consumers won’t notice a change, those same companies have also lobbied hard to eliminate “net neutrality.”
“It’s against the concept of the internet, which was all about letting everyone access the internet and letting everyone be able to compete on an equal playing field,” Klobuchar said.
FCC commissioners who voted for deregulation say these concerns are overblown and gives the consumer more options.
Internet companies say fewer regulations will allow them to innovate and deliver new services.
Klobuchar says she plans to introduce a bill with fellow U.S. Senate Democrats to allow Congress to reverse the FCC decision.