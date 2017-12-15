Filed Under:Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police say a birthday party attended by young children in Moorhead erupted into a physical fight and an arrest on possible assault charges.

Officers responded to a call about a possible stabbing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A man attending the party had been asked to leave, but refused. He grabbed a sharpening tool from a counter. A fight ensued when others tried to detain the man.

KFGO says authorities arrested the 39-year-old man on possible charges of assault and making terroristic threats. Police say there were 10 children at the party, most under the age of 10.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

