MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police say a birthday party attended by young children in Moorhead erupted into a physical fight and an arrest on possible assault charges.
Officers responded to a call about a possible stabbing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. A man attending the party had been asked to leave, but refused. He grabbed a sharpening tool from a counter. A fight ensued when others tried to detain the man.
KFGO says authorities arrested the 39-year-old man on possible charges of assault and making terroristic threats. Police say there were 10 children at the party, most under the age of 10.
