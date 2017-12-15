WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — Concordia College defensive line coach Eric Issendorf has been named head football coach at the North Dakota State College of Science.
Issendorf is an alumnus of the Wahpeton junior college and played football for the school in the early 1990s.
He has 13 years of coaching experience, including 10 seasons as a varsity assistant football coach at Fargo South High School. He’s been the defensive line coach at Concordia in Moorhead, Minnesota, since 2015.
