MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota adopted a new policy that will require all employees to report incidents of sexual harassment or sexual assault against students.

The mandate was approved Friday by the Board of Regents and will go into effect next month.

Past university policy required only supervisors and employees in advisory roles to report incidents of sexual misconduct.

Some faculty members and graduate students have said the new rules might discourage some students from coming forward if they know an incident will be reported.

