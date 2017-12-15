Filed Under:Tuition, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is expected to take a final vote Friday on a tuition hike for most non-resident students.

A committee endorsed the 15 percent tuition hike Thursday.

The proposal would boost tuition for out-of-state students to $28,734 next fall, an increase of about $3,700.

The Star Tribune reports it would be the second double-digit increase in a row for out-of-state undergraduates, who saw tuition rise by 12 and a half percent this fall.

Students from Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Manitoba would not be affected because of reciprocity agreements.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch