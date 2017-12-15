MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents is expected to take a final vote Friday on a tuition hike for most non-resident students.
A committee endorsed the 15 percent tuition hike Thursday.
The proposal would boost tuition for out-of-state students to $28,734 next fall, an increase of about $3,700.
The Star Tribune reports it would be the second double-digit increase in a row for out-of-state undergraduates, who saw tuition rise by 12 and a half percent this fall.
Students from Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Manitoba would not be affected because of reciprocity agreements.