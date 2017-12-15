MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings are hurting at the tight end position this week with the status of their top two uncertain and a third being placed on injured reserve.
Kyle Rudolph was held out of practice this week, and David Morgan missed last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Vikings placed third string tight end Blake Bell, who saw increased playing time the past two weeks, on IR with a shoulder injury.
Rudolph leads the Vikings in receiving touchdowns with seven. Morgan has been a key blocker for the offense.
To restock the cupboards, the team elevated Kyle Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Carter joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has been on and off the practice squad since then.
Taking Carter’s practice squad spot is defensive back Jack Tocho, who was released earlier this week to make room for offensive tackle Storm Norton.
This story will be updated when the Vikings and their Week 15 opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, release their injury reports.