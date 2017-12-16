MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton is defending investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension who are looking into the police shooting death of Justine Damond.

It comes after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he does not have enough evidence to press charges in the case.

Freeman was caught on video Wednesday night making the statements to an activist group at a union holiday reception.

Dayton released this statement Friday:

The BCA is asked to investigate some of the toughest, most complex cases involving officer-involved shootings. I have the utmost confidence in their professionalism, integrity, and thoroughness. Impugning the quality of their investigations is destructive, and detrimental in our efforts to seek and obtain justice.”

Damond called 911 on the night of July 15 to report a possible assault near her southwest Minneapolis home.

She was shot and killed 30 minutes later by Officer Mohamed Noor, who was responding to the call.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it is working on the case to complete the investigation as soon as possible.

The attorney representing Damond’s family says he is concerned by Freeman’s comments. He calls her death a crime, and says the BCA should no longer be involved in the investigation.