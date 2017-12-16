ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Graduating students of a music college that closed abruptly still wore their caps and gowns.

Around 40 students graduated from the McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul Saturday. It comes just two days after college administrators announced it will shut down because of a lack of funding.

When faculty found out that the school was closing on Thursday, they were told they would no longer get a paycheck. So the staff that showed up Saturday to make sure seniors got to graduate were doing it out of support for their students.

The 90 minute ceremony was held inside the History Theatre at McNally Smith. This comes two days after faculty and students were told in an email saying that the college would no longer be able to stay open and this would be the last semester.

Administrators still asked professors to try to finish classes and issue grades for students even though they would no longer be paid.

At Saturday’s graduation ceremony there was a lot of hugging and celebrating, but there were a few jokes to try to make light of the situation.

“I’m encouraging you all to look in your attics or in your grandparents’ attics to see if you can’t come up with a Leonardo da Vinci painting like the one recently sold for $450 million,” one speaker at the ceremony said.

“We make music and it’s a joy to do,” a student said.

One of the graduating seniors said she was still waiting on credit for five classes, but said at least one of our her professors already said he would be issuing grades to make sure she gets her diploma.

As for other students who still have education they need to continue, the Minnesota Department of Higher Education will be updating their website with resources to help in the coming weeks.