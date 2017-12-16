Filed Under:Edina, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Edina caught a package thief with the help of a dummy parcel with a tracker hidden in it.

According to Edina Police, 36-year-old Raymone Montel Hester was arrested around 4:15 a.m. Saturday after allegedly stealing a package from a home on the 4300 block of Brook Avenue.

raymone montel hester mug Edina Police Catch Thief Using Bait Package With Tracker

(credit: Hennepin County Jail)

Police planted the package, which was disguised to look like a laptop box, and hid a GPS tracker inside.

When the package began to move, police received an alert. They stopped Hester and found more packages in his vehicle.

According to police, Hester is charged with possession of stolen property. He is being held in the Hennepin County Jail.

