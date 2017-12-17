Filed Under:Aaron Rodgers, Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WCCO) — The Packers likely need to win their last three games to reach the playoffs, and they hope the return of Aaron Rodgers will help against the Panthers.

Green Bay (7-6) is at Carolina (9-4) in one of the biggest games of the NFL’s Week 15. The Panthers are tied atop the NFC South with the Saints (9-4), who host the Jets.

Philadelphia (11-2), with Nick Foles replacing the injured Carson Wentz, has clinched the NFC East and can secure home-field with a win against the Giants and a Minnesota loss.

The Vikings (10-3) can lock up the NFC North by beating the Bengals.

Jacksonville (9-4) will earn a playoff spot with a win over the Texans, while the Bills (7-6) host Miami.

