MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans may wake up Christmas morning to a shock of arctic air and, perhaps, subzero temperatures.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s an 80 percent chance that temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be below average.

Highs for both days could be in the single digits, with lows dipping below zero.

Ahead of the arctic blast will be snow. The flakes are expected to fall overnight Wednesday and into Thursday – the first day of winter.

How much snow will fall? It’s too soon to tell. What seems more certain is that many Minnesotans will enjoy a white Christmas.

Before the snow, the weather will be mild.

Both Monday and Tuesday look to have highs above freezing.

