MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Community members came together Sunday to protest Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s decision to not prosecute the St. Paul police officers who killed a man earlier this year.
In March, two officers shot and killed Cordale Handy while responding to a domestic incident. The officers say Handy pointed a gun at them before they opened fire. He was shot seven times.
Handy’s family says the shooting was unjustified — and argues the investigation wasn’t transparent.
“When I think of Cordale, my heart skips a beat. So that’s all day, everyday,” Cordale’s mother Kimberly Handy Jones said. “One loss to one of us is a loss to all of us. And an injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere.”
Sunday’s event was hosted by Black Lives Matter Minnesota, New North and Blue Lies Matter.
