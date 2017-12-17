MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The State Patrol says one driver is dead and another is seriously hurt following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning in the north metro.
The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Highway 10 in Elk River, near the Main Street intersection.
The State Patrol says a Ford Ranger driven by a 92-year-old man was going the wrong way in the westbound lane when it struck a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 32-year-old woman.
Officials have yet to identify which driver was killed.
The State Patrol says more information on the crash will be released Monday morning.