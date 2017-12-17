MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a 46-year-old man and his dog were found dead Saturday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Stanley Skare, of Saginaw, was found dead in a cabin, which had a generator running inside.
The exact cause of death will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Meanwhile, officials are encouraging the public to be sure that generators are placed a safe distance from living and sleeping quarters.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tastless gas produced when a fossil fuel is burned. In high concentrations, it can cause sudden illness and death.