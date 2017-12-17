Filed Under:Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, CO Poisoning, Saginaw

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota say a 46-year-old man and his dog were found dead Saturday of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Stanley Skare, of Saginaw, was found dead in a cabin, which had a generator running inside.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Meanwhile, officials are encouraging the public to be sure that generators are placed a safe distance from living and sleeping quarters.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tastless gas produced when a fossil fuel is burned. In high concentrations, it can cause sudden illness and death.

Comments (4)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch