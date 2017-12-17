Filed Under:Local TV, Otter Tail County, Walker Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is hospitalized with severe hypothermia after his snowmobile fell through the ice in western Minnesota Sunday.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Hubert Hovland was fishing on Walker Lake when his snowmobile broke through thin ice just after noon.

Hovland spent about a half-hour in the water before first responders rescued him.

Two other people also fell through the ice while trying to rescue Hovland, but they were uninjured, the sheriff’s office said.

