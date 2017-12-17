MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings fans walked out of U.S. Bank Stadium on cloud nine.

All happy that the Vikings are the 2017 NFC North Division Champs.

A sea of purple and gold walked out of U.S. Bank Stadium feeling good about what they just witnessed.

Inside, on the field, their Vikings beat up on the Cincinnati Bengals to clinch the 2017 NFC North Division Championship.

“What do you mean clinch it, we’re doing more than clinching it, we’re taking the Super Bowl, we’re going all the way,” said Nico Contreras.

Fans have their sights set on Super Bowl weekend, and a game featuring the hometown team.

Many we spoke with say the play of the game has them believing anything is possible.

“When [Eric Kendricks] snatched that ball he fully extended to get it. He literally went his full extension to catch that ball,” said Contreras.

At the Lotus in Uptown, fans are “turning up” for the Vikings.

Tommy South says Sunday’s game has him so fired up that he is changing his wedding day plans.

“We’re getting married next year. But I told her, I said, we’re going to backup, if we go to the Super Bowl, I want to have the wedding at the Super Bowl,” said Tommy South.

“I don’t know if the Super Bowl will allow us to get married there but that would be great, it would make him happy,” said his fiancé Chai.

Lotus customers know if they’re lucky a player or two walk may walk in.

Remember Dalvin Cook’s viral video of him cooking his own food in the Lotus kitchen?

Sunday it was safety Anthony Harris who walked in after the game for a bowl of hot Pho.

“Guess what, this is our year,” said a fan named Sarah.

All four of these women share the same name and a love for the Minnesota Vikings.

They say Sunday’s win will give this team the spark needed to go all the way.

“Fifty-two, Super Bowl 52,” said Sarah.

“We’re supposed to be there. Cheering on our home team at home, that’s why we’re so excited,” said a fan named Sara.

Up next for the Vikes is another border battle.

The team heads to Green Bay on Dec. 23 for a match-up against the Packers.