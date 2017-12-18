Filed Under:Duplex Fire, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis firefighters have been injured in a duplex fire overnight.

According to Minneapolis Fire, neighbors reported a fire at 11:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 30th Avenue North.

Firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the duplex when they arrived. The fire quickly spread from first floor to the second floor. It took about 45 minutes to get the fire knocked out.

No one was inside when the fire started and it’s unclear if anyone lives there.

Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze. One firefighter suffered a cardiac-related injury and was taken to the hospital where he is still being evaluated.

Another firefighter had insulation fall on his head. He was checked for a neck injury on the scene and cleared.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch