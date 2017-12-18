MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis firefighters have been injured in a duplex fire overnight.
According to Minneapolis Fire, neighbors reported a fire at 11:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 30th Avenue North.
Firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the duplex when they arrived. The fire quickly spread from first floor to the second floor. It took about 45 minutes to get the fire knocked out.
No one was inside when the fire started and it’s unclear if anyone lives there.
Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze. One firefighter suffered a cardiac-related injury and was taken to the hospital where he is still being evaluated.
Another firefighter had insulation fall on his head. He was checked for a neck injury on the scene and cleared.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.