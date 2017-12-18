MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota family says they are searching in Colorado after a 29-year-old relative went missing last week after leaving a Denver bar.
Adam Gilbertson was last seen early Friday morning leaving the Syntax Physic Opera Bar, his relatives say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000.
Local media reported that Gilbertson’s keys were found inside his apartment and that a side door had been left unlocked.
Also, a Lyft driver reportedly told relatives that Gilbertson had told him that he was having a bad night and was being harassed.
Gilbertson is described as standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing black button-down shirt and a black Arc’teryx jacket with green hemline around the hood.
Gilbertson is from Randolph, which is about 30 miles south of St. Paul. According to his Facebook page, he works at a Colorado hospice center.