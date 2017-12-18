MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report in Politico suggests liberals are not united on Al Franken’s resignation.
In a recent podcast from the news organization, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says the calls for Franken to step down were “atrocious,” and that Democrats should’ve given the Minnesota senator a chance to respond to the accusations in front of the Ethics Committee.
“The most hypocritical thing I’ve ever seen done to a human being — and then have enough guts to sit on the floor, watch him give his speech and go over and hug him? That’s hypocrisy at the highest level I’ve ever seen in my life. Made me sick,” Manchin said on Politco’s pocast “Off Message.”
Politico also cites anonymous reports from two other Democratic senators, who say they regret calling for Franken’s resignation so hastily. The senators told the news organization that they “signed off on statements without the appropriate care and thought.”
In Minnesota, former Republican Gov. Arne Carlson said he wished Franken hadn’t resigned. A petition on Change.org in support of the Minnesota senator has over 72,000 signatures.
Franken has said he expects to officially resign sometime early next month.
Franken swore to uphold the constitution and due process rights.