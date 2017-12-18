Filed Under:Al Franken, Joe Manchin, Politico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report in Politico suggests liberals are not united on Al Franken’s resignation.

In a recent podcast from the news organization, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says the calls for Franken to step down were “atrocious,” and that Democrats should’ve given the Minnesota senator a chance to respond to the accusations in front of the Ethics Committee.

“The most hypocritical thing I’ve ever seen done to a human being — and then have enough guts to sit on the floor, watch him give his speech and go over and hug him? That’s hypocrisy at the highest level I’ve ever seen in my life. Made me sick,” Manchin said on Politco’s pocast “Off Message.”

Politico also cites anonymous reports from two other Democratic senators, who say they regret calling for Franken’s resignation so hastily. The senators told the news organization that they “signed off on statements without the appropriate care and thought.”

In Minnesota, former Republican Gov. Arne Carlson said he wished Franken hadn’t resigned. A petition on Change.org in support of the Minnesota senator has over 72,000 signatures.

Franken has said he expects to officially resign sometime early next month.

Comments
  1. See BS (@TunderBoomers) says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Franken swore to uphold the constitution and due process rights.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch