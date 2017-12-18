MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Minneapolis City Hall Monday night.
The Minneapolis Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting in the department’s investigative unit at City Hall, located at 315 4th Street S.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said a person being interviewed by investigators was left alone in a room. When he began hurting himself with an “edged weapon,” officers attempted to subdue him before shooting him.
The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
Arradondo said the incident was captured by a video recording system in the room and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
The chief said multiple officers were involved, but did not give an exact number. The officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.
Arradondo said they were investigating how the man got a weapon into the interview room.
Sources told WCCO the “edged weapon” was a concealed knife.
Sources also told WCCO the man lunged at police officers before he was shot. Sources said two detectives were also in the room with the officer who fired the gun.
Did Officer Noor shoot someone else?