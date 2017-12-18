Filed Under:Minneapolis City Hall, Minneapolis Police Department, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Minneapolis City Hall Monday night.

city hall shooting 2 Police Shoot Man Who Pulled Weapon In Interview Room At City Hall

The Minneapolis Police Department says there was an officer-involved shooting in the department’s investigative unit at City Hall, located at 315 4th Street S.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said a person being interviewed by investigators was left alone in a room. When he began hurting himself with an “edged weapon,” officers attempted to subdue him before shooting him.

medaria arradondo presser on officer involved shooting at city hall Police Shoot Man Who Pulled Weapon In Interview Room At City Hall

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Arradondo said the incident was captured by a video recording system in the room and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

The chief said multiple officers were involved, but did not give an exact number. The officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Arradondo said they were investigating how the man got a weapon into the interview room.

Sources told WCCO the “edged weapon” was a concealed knife.

Sources also told WCCO the man lunged at police officers before he was shot. Sources said two detectives were also in the room with the officer who fired the gun.

Comments (8)
  1. Jeff Barr says:
    December 18, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Did Officer Noor shoot someone else?

    Reply | Report comment |

