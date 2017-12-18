Check out the recipes below.
STUFFED OYSTERS
18 oysters, cleaned and shucked, top half discarded
8 tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature
¾ cup herb stuffing mix, slightly crushed
1 ½ tsp. chopped fresh thyme
1 ½ tsp. minced garlic
½ small shallot, minced
– Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
– freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns, to taste
– lemon wedges and chopped fresh Italian parsley, for serving
Arrange oysters on a rimmed baking sheet. In a large mixing bowl, mix together next 5 ingredients (through shallots); spoon about 1 tbsp. butter-crumb mixture on top of each oyster half. Bake in a preheated 500° oven until tops are golden-brown and crispy (about 5 min.). Let cool on pan for 2 min.; drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Squeeze lemon over oysters and garnish with parsley; serve immediately.
Makes 18. (Serving Size: 3 / Serves 6.)
TASTY TIP Before opening oysters, pinch any open ones before cooking. If an open shellfish won’t snap shut, it should be discarded. After opening each oyster, be sure not to spill the delicious juice (also called oyster liquor).
WINE PICK
This rich dish needs a wine with nice acidity to balance it out. We like Vermentino.
PISTACHIO CANNOLIS
12 cannoli shells
4 oz. baking chocolate, such as Baker’s Baking Bars or Guittard Baking Wafers, melted (see Tasty Tip)
¼ cup plus 3 tbsp. finely chopped pistachios, plus more for garnish, divided
¼ cup heavy cream
15 oz. whole-milk ricotta cheese
½ cup confectioner’s sugar, plus more for garnish
¼ cup finely chopped dried cherries
3 tbsp. finely chopped dark or semisweet chocolate
Dip tips (about ¼”) of each cannoli shell into melted chocolate; garnish tips with 3 tbsp. pistachios. Place shells on parchment paper until coating is completely set (at least 1 hr.). In a medium mixing bowl, using an electric mixer or balloon whisk, whip heavy cream until soft peaks form; set aside. In another medium mixing bowl, whip cheese with sugar until smooth, fluffy and well blended. Fold in remaining ¼ cup pistachios, cherries and chocolate by hand; fold in whipped cream. Scoop filling into a pastry bag with no tip or a zip-top plastic bag with the corner cut off; just before serving, squeeze filling into cannoli shells and dust with sugar.
Makes 12.
TASTY TIP
The filling is also delicious when you add ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon and/or 1 tsp. freshly grated orange peel. It’s also great as a dessert dip with cinnamon pita chips.
TASTY TIP
To melt chocolate, microwave in a heat-safe dish on 50% power, stirring between 60 sec. intervals. As chocolate becomes more fluid, cut interval time to 30 sec., then 15 sec., stirring between intervals.