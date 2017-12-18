MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thursday is the winter solstice, and it could bring the season’s first major snowstorm to the Twin Cities metro.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says that forecast projections are still “all over the place” in regards to snow totals, but the system is shaping up to potentially dump significant amounts on southern Minnesota.

Early Monday, one model had more than a foot of snow falling on the Twin Cities. Hours later, however, the model showed only 5 inches of snow in the metro and totals near a foot in the southeastern cover of the state.

Still, snow is coming.

And the most recent model run (12z GFS) backs WAY down on Twin Cities totals. So we wait! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/LUcHZJVUj4 — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) December 18, 2017

The National Weather Service says snow will come in two parts. The first will hit Wednesday, bringing snow to parts of northern Minnesota with just trace amounts south of the Interstate 94 corridor.

The next round is the one to keep an eye on.

It’s expected to hit Thursday and continue through the night, bringing to potentially heavy snow to parts of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

With the snow will come a drop in temperatures.

The mercury is expected to plunge through the weekend as arctic air descends on Minnesota. Temperatures Christmas morning could well be below zero.

On the bright side, a white Christmas in the metro seems pretty likely.