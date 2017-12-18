Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Fatal Snowmobile Crash, St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal snowmobile crash that killed an 18-year-old woman and injured a 21-year-old man.

On Monday, the victims were identified as Kirja Kishel of Eveleth and Nathan Giese of Gilbert, Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said it is unclear who was driving the snowmobile when it struck a forestry road gate about 7 miles northwest of Orr at Lost River Road and Ash Lake Camp Road. The crash occurred just before 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old man was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

