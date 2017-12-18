Filed Under:Fatal Crash, North Dakota, Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — The Highway Patrol has identified two people who died after a weekend pickup truck rollover near Wahpeton in southeastern North Dakota.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jessica Denetz, of Mantador, and 37-year-old Jeremy Denetz, of Doran, Minnesota, were killed when the pickup truck they were traveling in went out of control on a gravel road and rolled in the ditch.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Saturday, 4 miles south of Wahpeton. Authorities didn’t immediately determine who was driving.

