WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — The Highway Patrol has identified two people who died after a weekend pickup truck rollover near Wahpeton in southeastern North Dakota.
Authorities say 35-year-old Jessica Denetz, of Mantador, and 37-year-old Jeremy Denetz, of Doran, Minnesota, were killed when the pickup truck they were traveling in went out of control on a gravel road and rolled in the ditch.
The crash happened about 9 p.m. Saturday, 4 miles south of Wahpeton. Authorities didn’t immediately determine who was driving.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)