GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — A woman has died after the all-terrain vehicle she was riding broke through the ice in Itasca County.
A man on the ATV with her survived. Sheriff’s officials say the body of Bernice Kane, of Cohasset, was recovered Sunday afternoon. Deputies responded to a report of an ATV breaking through the ice on Rice Lake near Cohassett shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say Michael Gibbons, of Duluth, was able to get out of the water on his own and call for help.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.
