Looks Like Minnesota Is Getting An Arctic Blast For Christmas Minnesotans may wake up Christmas morning to a shock of arctic air and, perhaps, subzero temperatures.

Dreaming Of A White Christmas? Here's Our ProbabilityNOAA took normal climate factors to determine the probability that there would be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25.

Overnight Freezing Rain Could Make For Slick Commute In Twin CitiesA storm system overnight will likely bring sleet, freezing rain and even some snow over the Twin Cities, making for slick roads and a slow commute.